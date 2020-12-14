BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A former state senator is in critical condition following a crash in Bridgeport on Sunday.
Police responded to an accident on Boston Avenue just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Noble Avenue.
Police said a Ford Fusion being driven by 84-year-old Edwin Gomes was traveling eastbound on Boston Avenue when he attempted to take a left turn and collided with a second car.
On Monday, police said Gomes remained in critical condition.
Police confirmed that Gomes is a former state senator.
Bridgeport police said the 19-year-old driver of the second car suffered non-life-threatening injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.