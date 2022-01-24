PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A former teacher in the Plymouth Public Schools district was arrested following complaints of inappropriate conduct with several juveniles.

Plymouth police said they started investigating James Eschert back on Sept. 29.

According to the complaints, the juveniles were students of Eschert's.

An arrest warrant was drafted on Jan. 18 following the investigation.

Monday, Eschert surrendered himself to Plymouth police.

He was charged with five counts of risk of injury and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Eschert was transported to New Britain Superior Court where he was held on a $350,000 court-set bond.

Plymouth's mayor, Joe Kilduff, released a statement on Monday:

Whenever allegations of this nature arise, our first thoughts need to be with the victims and their families. Anyone who commits these kinds of crimes should be held accountable and this arrest is a step in that process. Mr. Eschert is accused of betraying the sacred trust between student and a teacher. It is my hope and expectation that he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank the Plymouth Police Department for their thorough investigation and the Plymouth Board of Education for fully cooperating with this investigation.

Police said they spend countless hours conducting interview, reviewing statements and preparing court paperwork for the case.

They said the case is not closed and remains under investigation.

The warrant can be read here or below: