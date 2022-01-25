PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News continues to dig into the arrest of a former Plymouth elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students.
Three people at the school were placed on leave this fall.
Superintendent Brian Falcone said James Eschert resigned in November.
Falcone would not answer repeated questions about the status of a principal and another staffer who were also put on leave in November.
He says Plymouth Public Schools will not sacrifice the safety and well-being of students and that the district is cooperating with police.
Falcone said the investigation remains open and he will not answer any more questions.
According to police, some students said they or classmates tried to notify school officials in the past, but nothing was done.
School officials are mandatory reporters.
Falcone became superintendent last summer.
Eyewitness News has heard from a lot of parents that this has forced them to have difficult conversations with their kids.
“Kids know this felt uncomfortable, hmm, why was this uncomfortable and helping kids understand what is and isn’t uncomfortable,” said Dr. Laura Saunders with Hartford HealthCare.
