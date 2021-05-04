TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – A Tolland Public Schools substitute won’t be teaching in the school district again.
Over the weekend, a woman informed state police that 19-year-old Samuel Dolcelli threatened to kill her. She also said he threatened to shoot up a school a few months ago.
The arrest warrant says Dolcelli admitted to the death threat, but no to shooting a school.
“My immediate thought is thank God my son is a remote learner this year, but oh my God, what about his friends? What about his classmates? What about his teacher,” said Monique Mead.
Dolcelli was a substitute teacher at Birch Grove Primary School.
Dolcelli was arrested and charged with second-degree threatening.
In emails sent out to parents, Tolland Public Schools Superintendent Walter Willett said Dolcelli was removed from the substitute list and they are cooperating with the investigation.
The letter also said, “To our knowledge none of our students or staff members were implicated in the off-campus matter. Our utmost priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. And we have many protocols in place to assure their well-being.”
All schools had extra police presence on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.
When police arrested Dolcelli, they found approximately 20 straight bladed hunting style knives and one hatchet in a reusable shopping bag in his car. State Police also said that no weapons are registered to Dolcelli or any immediate family members.
Dolcelli has been released from custody. His bail was set at $100,000 and he’s due in Rockville Superior Court on May 18.
To read the full arrest warrant, click here.
