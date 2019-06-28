TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – A former Trumbull police officer is charged with a computer crime.
Michael Gonzalez, 41, of Stratford was arrested as the result of a sexual assault investigation.
According to state police, it was alleged Gonzalez sexually assault a female victim, who was in the Trumbull Police Department Cadet Program at the time. Gonzalez was one of the victim’s cadet advisors.
At the time of the incident, Gonzalez was employed as a Trumbull Police Officer and was on duty and in uniform.
The Connecticut State police Central District Major Crimes took over the investigation and determined the statue of limitations for the sexual assault allegations had expired.
The victim, who was 18 at the time of the incident, said it happened in August of 2017. The victim did not report the alleged sexual assault until September of 2018.
However, information was found that Gonzalez has misused the COLLECT System, which is used to search for addresses and cars listed.
It is alleged Gonzalez used this system to look up the victim’s information.
Gonzalez was charged with two counts of 3rd degree Computer Crime. He turned himself into Troop F in Westbrook and was given a $75,000 bond.
Gonzalez resigned from his position at Trumbull Police Department in October of 2018.
He will be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on July 11.
