HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A decision that a former University of Connecticut men's basketball coach violated NCAA rules has been upheld.
The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee upheld findings that Kevin Ollie violated head coach responsibility and ethical conduct rules, it announced on Wednesday.
The committee also upheld a penalty that required Ollie to serve a 3 year show-cause order.
The panel said the former head coach did not monitor his staff or promote an atmosphere of compliance. It also said additional violations in the men’s basketball program included exceeding preseason countable athletically related activity limits, using more than the allowable number of coaches and a booster providing extra benefits to student-athletes.
According to the NCAA, Ollie argued argued the findings should be set aside because they were contrary to the information presented to the committee, and that the show-cause order should be vacated.
Ollie claimed there were inconsistencies in information provided during interviews and challenged the credibility of individuals in an attempt to demonstrate that the appealed findings were contrary to the information presented to the panel.
RELATED: Investigation into Kevin Ollie reveals some players participated in impermissible workouts
The panel said it relied on information that supported statements made by individuals during their interviews, including eyewitnesses of the violations.
As per its decision, the committee said an individual or school appealing findings of violations must show more than an alternate reading or application of the information exists to demonstrate a violation is clearly contrary to the information presented.
The committee continued that Ollie failed to demonstrate that the information he used to challenge the credibility of the individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.