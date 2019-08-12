AVON, CT (WFSB) – Jim Calhoun hosted the Jim Calhoun Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament on Monday at Golf Club of Avon.
Calhoun, the former UConn Men’s Basketball Coach and three-time NCAA Champion, founded the tournament to raise funds for cardiac research and care at UConn Health’s Calhoun Cardiology Center.
Former UConn basketball players Scott Burrell, Lyman DePriest, Nykesha Sales, Maria Conlon, John Gwynn and ESPN SportsCenter Anchors Trey Wingo and Rece Davis were a few notable names that came out to support the cause.
"It's kind of an emotional day for me," Calhoun said. "I bring a family of Connecticut people. 21 straight years we still sell it out."
Since the Calhoun Celebrity Classic started in 1999, it has raised over $9 million.
The tournament teed off at 9:30 a.m. and the event will wrap up with a dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Born in Braintree, MA, Calhoun said he hopes the tournament will raise around $250,000.
Calhoun, 77, recently received the Best Coach Award at the 2019 ESPYS returned to the hardwood court to coach St. Joseph’s Division III Men’s Basketball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.