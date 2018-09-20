ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - Former UConn men's basketball Coach Kevin Ollie is on a mission to help athletes with disabilities enjoy the game, and create a space for everyone to play together.
On Thursday, he helped open the first inclusive basketball court at the Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover, where a special "net" raising ceremony was held to open the court.
There are 10 stations with special hoops and specially designed shooting games that allow everyone to play together.
The first court opened back in 2016 in Hartford at the Boys and Girls Club.
