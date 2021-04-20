UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A former University of Connecticut star has been named president of the Connecticut Sun.
Jennifer Rizzotti, who is currently an assistant coach for the USA women's Olympic basketball team, was named as the new president on Tuesday.
“I am so honored to rejoin the WNBA family in this leadership position with the Connecticut Sun,” Rizzotti said. “This league employs the very best women’s basketball players in the world. But more importantly, the WNBA is an inclusive and diverse community of women that inspire, lead and in their own words, 'provide a voice for the voiceless.' I am proud to have won two championships as a player in the WNBA and will work tirelessly to help bring a championship to the Sun franchise.”
Rizzotti will be responsible for the overall business operations and marketing strategies of the Mohegan Tribe owned WNBA franchise.
She was a member of the UConn women's basketball team that went 35-0 in 1995. The run included an NCAA championship. She played for the Huskies from 1992-1996.
Rizzotti also won two WNBA titles with the Houston Comets.
Her coaching career began in 1999 at the University of Hartford, where she spent 17 seasons. She then coached at George Washington University from 2016 until this past season.
Rizzotti was also inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.
“Jen Rizzotti brings instant credibility and is a powerhouse within the women’s basketball community. She has deep roots here in Connecticut and we could not be more thrilled to have her joining our team,” said Connecticut Sun Board of Governors representative and recording secretary for the Mohegan Tribal Council Kathy Regan-Pyne. “Her passion, talent and expertise, along with her shared values and philosophies, make her a natural fit within our organization. We look forward to the team’s continued success and path forward under her leadership and alongside our incredible staff, coaches and players.”
The Sun start their season on the road against the Atlanta Dream on May 14. Their first home game at the Mohegan Sun Arena is May 16.
