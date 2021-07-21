TOKYO, JAPAN (WFSB) - A Connecticut women's basketball legend will be a flag bearer for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo.
Sue Bird, who won two NCAA championships with the University of Connecticut, was selected to carrying the flag during the opening ceremony.
An honor unlike any other.@eddyalvarez90 and @S10Bird have been selected as #TeamUSA’s flag bearers for the #TokyoOlympics Opening Ceremony. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w7VFMYANft— Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 21, 2021
Florida Marlins baseball player Eddy Alvarez will join her.
The opening ceremony is set for Friday at 7 a.m., but will be rebroadcast later that evening.
Team USA's first women's tournament game is July 27 at 12:40 a.m. against Nigeria.
The team plays again against Japan on July 30, also at 12:40 a.m.
