WNBA superstar Sue Bird: 'Women's soccer players generally are cute little White girls'

Sue Bird has been ever present in the US Women's basketball team since making her debut in 2012.

 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TOKYO, JAPAN (WFSB) - A Connecticut women's basketball legend will be a flag bearer for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Sue Bird, who won two NCAA championships with the University of Connecticut, was selected to carrying the flag during the opening ceremony.

Florida Marlins baseball player Eddy Alvarez will join her.

The opening ceremony is set for Friday at 7 a.m., but will be rebroadcast later that evening.

Team USA's first women's tournament game is July 27 at 12:40 a.m. against Nigeria. 

The team plays again against Japan on July 30, also at 12:40 a.m.

