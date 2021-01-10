STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Friends, family, and members of the UConn community are in mourning after learning that legendary coach Dee Rowe passed away Sunday.
He was 91.
UConn officials say Rowe, the former coach of the men's basketball team, passed away in Storrs and has been the school's Athletics and Institutional Ambassador for the past fifty-three years.
Upon learning of his passing, Gov. Lamont issued a statement on social media saying:
"Today, we are saddened to lose a cornerstone of the University of Connecticut. Coach Rowe was not only a championship-winning, Hall of Fame coach, but a mentor who devoted his life to inspiring countless athletes at UConn and beyond."
Current women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma is expected to speak later this afternoon on the passing of Dee Rowe.
