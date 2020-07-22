STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A former University of Connecticut men's basketball player has passed away, the team announced.
Stanley Robinson died at the age of 32.
The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time 🙏Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020
"The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson," the Huskies posted to Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time."
Robinson, who hailed from Birmingham, AL, played for UConn from 2006-2010. He was a member of the Huskies' 2009 Final Four team.
According to UConn, he played in 126 games and started 103 of them. He averaged 9.8 points per game and 6.2 rebounds.
He's 30th on UConn's total points list 1,231.
He played under coach Jim Calhoun with alumni Kemba Walker, Hasheem Thabeet, AJ Price and Jeff Adrien.
A cause of death has not been released.
