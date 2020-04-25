(WFSB) - Former UConn offensive tackle Matt Peart is heading to the NFL to play for the New York Giants, according to the team's website.
Peart was taken 99th overall Friday night in the third round.
According to the team's official website, Peart, an allied health major with a concentration in occupational therapy, started all 48 career games for the Huskies.
He was named a team captain in 2019 and was also named a First Team All AAC selection.
Peart, a graduate of Governor's Academy in Byfield, Mass., where he played both football and basketball, received an invitation to participate in the 2020 Senior Bowl and the NFL combine.
