EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – She’s one of the most accomplished basketball players to ever play the game.
Kara Wolters, a national champion at UConn, a WNBA champion, and an Olympic gold medalist.
For 20 years, she’s been running her Dream Big Basketball Camp, helping thousands of girls learn the game the way she believes it should be played.
When Wolters talks, people listen. She has a basketball resume that makes you say, ‘what, you really did that?’
So, whether it’s a camper eager to learn, or a UConn player she brings in as a counselor, or a local high school coach to help teach, Wolters delivers her basketball message.
“I really like to talk about self-esteem. Being a good role model, a great teammate, a lot of stuff that doesn’t translate into dribbling a basketball,” Wolters said.
The two-week camp runs one week at East Hartford High School and the second week at AIC in Springfield, MA is open to girls grades fifth through tenth.
There were 110 girls running around this week in East Hartford. To make sure that many girls get as much attention as possible, Wolters has developed a dependable staff of basketball-savvy counselors and coaches.
“Kara brings a lot of energy. Even while I’m teaching these young kids, I’m also learning from her,” said Kristin Carat, camp counselor.
Wolter’s basketball philosophy is tied to the camp’s name. Dream Big has been her rallying cry since she first started to realize she had game.
“My whole life I had people tell me I couldn’t do this, I couldn’t do that. So, I dreamed big and achieved big,” Wolters said.
She’s coached thousands of kids the last 20 years, including her own and an AAU team, who also attended her camp.
Most of the girls won’t play at a big-time college level, in the NBA, or win an Olympic gold medal, but every one of them will be able to say they learned the game of basketball from someone who did.
For more information on the camp, click here.
