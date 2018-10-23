HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden will be coming to Connecticut.
Biden will join Democratic nominee for governor Ned Lamont, along with Democratic nominee for the 5th congressional district Jahana Hayes, for a campaign rally.
The rally will be held Friday afternoon at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.
According to a press release, Biden “has spent his decades-long career fighting for America’s middle class and pursuing policies that create equal opportunity for all. He is well-known for his bipartisanship and willingness to work with both parties to create an America that works for everyone.”
Members of the public can RSVP to the event here.
