HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will be stumping for Democrats in the capital city on Friday.
Security is expected to be tight.
The visit comes just days after two suspicious packages were mailed to him.
Biden was one of several prominent Democrats who had suspicious packages addressed to them.
However, he said he wouldn't be taking a break from campaigning.
Friday, he lends his support to Connecticut gubernatorial candidate and Democrat Ned Lamont.
Lamont's lead over Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski is down to only 3 percentage points, according to a recent poll from Sacred Heart University.
He'll also be supporting Sen. Chris Murphy, who is up for reelection, and former teacher of the year Jahana Hayes, who has her sights set on a Fifth District seat.
Hartford police said they stepped up security, which includes a perimeter around the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy.
There will also be detectives and plain-clothed officers on the job.
It comes after a suspicious package addressed to Biden was intercepted at a mail facility in Wilmington, DE.
Six miles away from that, another one was found at a post office in New Castle, DE.
Law enforcement officials said they have similar markings to the packages containing pipe bombs that were sent to other Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.
Biden spoke about it at the University of Buffalo.
"This is just you know trying to divide people," Biden said. "It's just, it's dangerous in a country like ours."
Biden's team told Channel 3 that they don't discuss their own security measures and safety procedures.
The former vice president's visit is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
