HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police have arrested a former WB Mason employee who is accused of stealing a company truck and supplies from the business.
It happened last month, police said, when Darren Bowman allegedly forced his way into the back door of the business on State Street in Hamden and stole keys to a company truck.
Police said Bowman drove the truck for a few hours before returning it.
On the next day, he went into the business again and stole supplies, including bottled water and paper towels.
Bowman was arrested on Monday and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny, and using a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.
He was held on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.
