WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The race for mayor in West Haven has concluded, but for one candidate, the race isn't over just yet.
Former West Haven mayoral candidate Barry Cohen filed a lawsuit in court Monday over the city's election results, his lawyer alleging that the ballots were not handled properly.
Cohen lost a recount to Democratic incumbent Nancy Rossi by thirty-two votes.
The decision comes amid a federal investigation into how the use of COVID-19 funds were spent by the city.
Two city staff members have already been arrested for their roles.
