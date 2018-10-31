WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A former public information officer for the West Haven Police Department has been arrested on forgery charges.
David Tammaro, 49, of West Haven, faces 87 counts of second-degree forgery.
According to state police, Tammaro turned himself in on Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.
The warrant states that Tammaro forged his supervisor's signature and falsified overtime records.
The investigation goes back to February when a retired police captain came forward, claiming Tammaro was putting in for overtime he wasn't working, and that it had been going on for a number of years.
According to documents, when state police questioned a sergeant who supervised the traffic unit about certain incidents, he told investigators “he saw Tammaro at the accident since for approximately 15 minutes and never saw or had contact with him once he left.”
In that case, records show Tammaro allegedly put in for eight hours of overtime.
Members of the traffic unit said this was routine.
The investigation also alleges Tammaro would regularly fill out overtime slips, by writing in the identifiers for the chief and deputy chief without their permission.
The deputy chief told investigators he “never gave permission to Tammaro to sign his name or identifier on any overtime slips and never assigned or approved any overtime for Tammaro with regards to media updates,” documents said.
However, he identified 25 overtime slips where his identifier was used, totaling more than $6,000 in overtime.
When investigators interviewed West Haven’s chief he told them he only gave Tammaro permission on two or three occasions to use his identifier.
Police said he wrote it out 62 times without his permission.
When interviewed by police, Tammaro said he would often work remotely, monitoring social media and sending out releases.
According to documents, “Tammaro stated he has never been paid for overtime hours that he did not work and that all of his work justified the overtime hours he received.”
In March Tammaro was placed on administrative leave and has since retired from the department.
Tammaro was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Nov. 13.
