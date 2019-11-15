WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – A former Wolcott animal rescue manager has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.
Krystel Lopez, the former manager of Tails of Courage, turned herself in to police on Friday.
The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in July after the Wolcott Police Department were notified of a puppy that had passed away within 24 hours of being adopted from the rescue.
The puppy died from parvovirus, which is a very serious and highly contagious viral disease that can be life-threatening in dogs.
Police learned that there had been a total of seven puppies that had been adopted from Tails of Courage, four of which died from Parvo. The other three were nursed back to health and returned to their adopted owners.
Lopez was charged with seven counts of animal cruelty, practicing veterinary medicine without a license, 21 counts of invalid health certificates, 27 counts of failure to provide vet care, and possession of vaccines serums.
Lopez was released on a $5,000 bond.
