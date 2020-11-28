NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Family, friends, and colleagues are in mourning after learning that former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh passed away on Friday.
Hsieh's attorney, Puoy Premsrirut, says her client passed away after being injured in a fire in New London back on November 18.
We're told that on that day, firefighters had responded to a building at 500 Pequot Avenue during the early morning hours for a report of a fire with people trapped inside.
46-year-old Tony Hsieh had been injured as a result of the fire and was rushed to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital, where he later passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family.
New London Fire officials have declined to comment further.
The current CEO of retail store Zappos, Kedar Deshpande, said that Tony had just retired this past Summer after serving the company for the past twenty years.
In a statement, Deshpande says:
"The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being. We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend. Tony played such an integral part in helping create the thriving Zappos business we have today, along with his passion for helping to support and drive our company culture.
Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, as his mantra was of “Delivering Happiness” to others. His spirit will forever be a part of Zappos, and we will continue to honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he was so passionate about.
We will be working on ways to celebrate Tony’s extraordinary life in the coming days. In the meantime, we invite you to share your memories of the ways he brightened your life - you can send them to CelebratingTony@zappos.com and we will share them with his family.
Our thoughts remain with him and his loved ones. Zappos is a family, and we will continue to hold Tony close in our hearts."
In addition to being the former CEO of Zappos, Tony was also the visionary of DTP Companies, formerly known as Downtown Project, an organization based out of Las Vegas.
The organization released a statement following his passing that reads in part:
"Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world. Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.
On behalf of all DTP Companies employees and staff, we would like to express our deepest condolences to Tony’s family and friends who have all lost Tony as a cherished loved one, visionary and friend. Tony was highly regarded by all of his fellow friends and colleagues in the tight-knit family at DTP Companies, so this heartbreaking tragedy is one that affects many involved.
We ask that you continue to respect the family’s privacy during this most difficult and challenging time."
