MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man for drunk driving after a crash left a Meriden high school student in critical condition.
James Bailey was not hurt in the crash on North Wall Street Monday, but failed a field sobriety test with a blood-alcohol content level of 1.5 times the legal limit of .08.
Bailey was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
One passenger, identified as Joel Young, suffered minor injuries.
According to police, the 17-year-old rear seat passenger was thrown from a vehicle.
Bailey was behind the wheel of a Nissan Pathfinder that slammed into a utility pole after traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.
They also said the teen, who was only identified by his age, was not wearing a seatbelt and had his head strike a utility pole when he was ejected.
Police said that Bailey is the teen's foster father. Young is a member of Bailey's family who is visiting from out of the country.
According to the Meriden school district, the teen is a Maloney High School student.
Maloney Principal Jennifer Straub released a statement saying, "We were informed today by the Meriden Police Department that one of our students was involved in a serious car accident off schools grounds in the community. The student's guardian is aware of this situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with our classmate and his family at this time."
The scene was not far from the Nathan Hale Elementary School.
The Meriden Police Department's accident reconstruction team responded to the scene.
The Life Star emergency helicopter also said it responded and brought the teen to Hartford Hospital.
The crash happened in Stacey Curtis' yard. She is a nurse and knew at first glance, this was a bad crash.
"We didn't really move him, so we just talked to him and just said, 'help is on the way, everything will be okay,' just trying to make sure the emergency vehicles knew where we were," Curtis said.
Maloney High School Defensive Football Coach Burnell Burrell saw the aftermath of the crash. By the time he made it to the school for practice, it was announced the victim was one of their own.
"[The principal] did say he was fighting for his life right now. We don't know anything," Burrell said.
The victim is not on Burrell's team, but he says practice was a little more somber as the student athletes realized how fragile life can be.
"I'm only a coach and I'm 21, so I can still relate to them. I feel like freshman year was yesterday, so if it hit me, I know it hit them because this is one of their actual peers who they go to school with every day," Burrell said.
Bailey was released on a $200,000 bond and given a court date of Oct. 15.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police at 203 630-6215.
(1) comment
1.5 times higher than .08 is .12. Why not just say that?
