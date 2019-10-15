MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of drunk driving a car in a crash that led to the death his foster son faced a judge.
James Bailey was charged with manslaughter during a court appearance on Tuesday.
Bailey was initially charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle following the crash in Meriden that killed 17-year-old Alex Medina.
Police said Bailey was speeding on North Wall Street on Sept. 30. The Nissan Pathfinder struck a utility pole.
Medina was ejected from the vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, officials reported a few days later that he died.
School officials said he was a student at Maloney High School.
Bailey failed a field sobriety test with a blood-alcohol content level of one and a half times the legal limit of .08.
