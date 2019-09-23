STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday will mark four months since mother-of-five Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing from New Canaan.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend have been charged in connection to her disappearance.
Dulos was back in court Monday over concerns he is not complying with the terms of his bond.
Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were first arrested in June. They were charged with hindering the prosecution and tampering with evidence.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Fotis Dulos was given an overview of his newly fitted GPS monitoring device in June. He was ordered to wear the ankle bracelet after bonding out the first time, shortly after being arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Norm Pattis, Dulos’ attorney, said the judge is concerned over probation reports that Dulos has not been properly charging the batteries in his ankle bracelet. Probation officials say the charge in the batteries have fallen below 25-percent several times.
"Low batteries status is not a trivial condition. Akin to a smart phone that tells you you're running out of power, in a very short period of time, your GPS status stops function and your movements would be untraceable and that's unacceptable," said Judge John Blawie.
During the court appearance, Pattis argued whether Dulos needed to be tracked at all as he hasn't been charged with a violent crime.
"They believe he was in the car, they believe he laid in wait, they believe he did this. When they can show some proof that satisfies probable cause, then and only then would an electronic device be warranted. At this point, it just compounds the impression that Mr. Dulos remains a menace to society," Pattis said.
State's Attorney Richard Colangelo countered that Dulos should not only have an ankle monitor, but also a curfew.
"When you do revisit whether he should have a monitor on it or not, I would ask you start setting a curfew for him because he's obviously thumbing his nose at the court," Colangelo said.
The judge decided to keep the original conditions in place, but warned Dulos to make sure he follows them and make sure it is properly charged.
After the court appearance, Dulos and his attorney, Norm Pattis said they are filing a public interest appeal for the gag order against the case in the Connecticut Supreme Court later this week.
"I would like to thank all these people that have given me my support. I just want to tell you how much I love my children and I can't wait to see them," Dulos said.
Pattis said they will be back in court on October 4, where they will argue the motion to dismiss charges against Dulos.
Security cameras don't lie. This guy shouldn't have been allowed to bond out regardless of what his greasy lawyer says. Only a matter of time before this guy's new home for life is one made of reinforced concrete.
Just waiting for the wait FOTIS sentenced to life in prison for MURDER headline....
