(WFSB) – The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos failed to appear at a deposition on Wednesday.

The family of Jennifer, a mother of five who has been missing since May 24, has filed a motion for default after the Fore Group, Inc. and Fotis Dulos failed to appear at a deposition.

The notice of deposition was given to Fotis’ attorney almost two weeks prior to the scheduled date, according to court documents.

The documents also state this is the second time Fotis and the Fore Group, Inc. have failed to appear at a deposition related to this case.

This case is related to the estate of Hilliard Farber.

Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, is named as the plaintiff in the case.

