BRONX, NY (WFSB) - A man accused of killing his estranged wife remains in critical condition on Thursday morning.
Fotis Dulos attempted to take his own life on Tuesday, officials said.
His attorney, Norm Pattis, called the situation "grim."
Fotis Dulos was brought to the Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, NY to receive treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Pattis and his client's family from Greece are expected to arrive there on Thursday.
Wednesday, police said they executed a search warrant at Fotis Dulos' home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington.
Fotis Dulos had been there on a strict house arrest after being charged three weeks ago with murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Channel 3 saw police on the scene with flashlights as they looked for evidence that might help them find Jennifer Dulos.
Investigators were tight-lipped about what they were looking for or if they found anything.
Tuesday, police said they found Fotis Dulos unresponsive in a running car in his garage.
They called it a suicide attempt by carbon monoxide poisoning.
It remains unclear if he left a note.
Meanwhile, a memorial outside of the Jefferson Crossing property continues to grow.
"Made the sign of the cross, hoping that someone finds [Jennifer Dulos] or [Fotis Dulos] says something," said Lora Rodriguez of Wolcott.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24.
Investigators believe she was brutally attacked in her New Canaan home after she dropped her five children off at school.
Fotis Dulos has long maintained his innocence.
Channel 3 is hoping for an update on both the case and Fotis Dulos' condition on Thursday.
