BRONX, NY (WFSB) - A man accused of killing his estranged wife was declared dead days after he attempted suicide.
Fotis Dulos was pronounced dead on Thursday at the Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, NY, where he received intensive care for carbon monoxide poisoning.
“Fotis Dulos was declared dead at 5:32 [p.m.]," said Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos' attorney.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos declared dead
Channel 3 was told that Fotis Dulos will be taken to the medical examiner's office in New York City.
Fotis Dulos had been flown to the medical center roughly 48 hours before he died.
Tuesday, investigators said he tried to kill himself at his home in Farmington. He was there under strict house arrest after being charged with murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos charged with felony murder
Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 and state police believe she was brutally attacked inside her New Canaan home.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Thursday, Fotis Dulos' loved ones flew in from Greece to be with him in his final moments.
“It’s been a truly horrific day for the family," Pattis said. “His family came in from Greece and decided today to donate his organs, so that he can live on in some form.”
Channel 3 learned that Fotis Dulos did leave behind a note. In it, he allegedly maintained his innocence.
READ: Motion to preserve evidence
Though his client is dead, Pattis said he remains committed to proving that.
Pattis said he filed a motion to ask the state to go forward with charges against the Estate of Fotis Dulos.
“We say it was more a conscience overborn with the weight of a world that was too busy to listen and that wanted the story, more than it wanted the truth," Pattis said.
A statement was released on behalf of Jennifer Dulos' family.
"This is a horrific tragedy all around," it read. "Please respect the privacy of the families and loved ones involved."
Channel 3 has seen an outpouring of support for Jennifer Dulos and her five children.
Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage.
(4) comments
The state will not continue with a criminal case for a deceased defendant and Pattis knows this. Plus, why does Pattis need the state to continue with the case in order for him to exonerate Dulos? If Pattis has evidence that will exonerate Dulos, let the public hear it. What are you waiting for?
Give it a break! If I wasn't guilty, I would have sat and watched TV at home and had a glass of wine. Enough said! Trying to save face makes him look more foolish...
Norm is a nice guy, but this is ridiculous. Your client is dead. The court will dismiss the case. This is NOT about you. Stop being such a pig. Park your ego for ONCE in your life. People are dead, families have been destroyed. Your need for attention is shameless. It's an embarrassment to your profession. IT'S NOT ABOUT YOU!
Cr*p Weasel: OUT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.