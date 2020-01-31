BRONX, NY (WFSB) - A man accused of killing his estranged wife was declared dead days after he tried to kill himself.
Fotis Dulos was pronounced dead on Thursday at the Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, NY, where he received intensive care for carbon monoxide poisoning.
“Fotis Dulos was declared dead at 5:32 [p.m.]," said Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos' attorney.
Channel 3 was told that Fotis Dulos will be taken to the medical examiner's office in New York City.
Fotis Dulos had been flown to the medical center roughly 48 hours before he died.
Tuesday, investigators said he tried to kill himself at his home in Farmington. He was there under strict house arrest after being charged with murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 and state police believe she was brutally attacked inside her New Canaan home.
Thursday, Fotis Dulos' loved ones flew in from Greece to be with him in his final moments.
“It’s been a truly horrific day for the family," Pattis said. “His family came in from Greece and decided today to donate his organs, so that he can live on in some form.”
Channel 3 learned that Fotis Dulos did leave behind a note.
Pattis release a copy of the note on Friday night. It read in part, "If you are reading this I am no more. I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I have NOTHING to do with, enough is enough."
Though his client is dead, Pattis said he remains committed to proving that.
Pattis said he filed a motion to ask the state to go forward with charges against the Estate of Fotis Dulos.
“We say it was more a conscience overborn with the weight of a world that was too busy to listen and that wanted the story, more than it wanted the truth," Pattis said.
Quinnipiac Law Professor Bill Dunlap says he can't see the court allowing the case to continue.
"To the best of my knowledge, it's unprecedented in Connecticut. There are examples around the world where there have been posthumous trials for a variety of reasons, but I have never heard of it happening in Connecticut and I haven't found anything in the Connecticut law that suggests it would be approved, but that's going to be up to the courts," Dunlap said.
A statement was released on behalf of Jennifer Dulos' family.
"This is a horrific tragedy all around," it read. "Please respect the privacy of the families and loved ones involved."
Channel 3 has seen an outpouring of support for Jennifer Dulos and her five children.
