HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's been 18 days and counting since anyone heard from New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos.
More than a week after his arrest, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos was released from prison.
'Not Guilty' Plea
On Tuesday, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, faced a judge for the second time.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis face charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Troconis was seen arriving at court a little before 9:30 a.m.
Both entered a 'not guilty' plea.
After spending more than a week in prison, Fotis Dulos posted his $500,000 bond on Tuesday and walked out of prison.
His attorney had asked for a bond reduction, while the state asked for an increase in court on Tuesday.
A judge said the $500,000 bond would remain.
Following his release, Dulos is not allowed to contact his five children or anyone from Jennifer's family.
He also had to surrender his passport. His attorneys retrieved it from Dulos' Farmington home Tuesday afternoon.
He will also be monitored by GPS tracking, and isn't allowed to leave the state unless court approved.
Troconis bonded out last week. She's due back in court July 18.
Fotis' next court appearance is set for Aug. 2.
Also in court, prosecutors said they found new evidence of a mixture containing Fotis Dulos' and Jennifer's DNA in the kitchen sink of the new Canaan home.
However, Fotis' Attorney Norm Pattis released his client's alibi in court.
"We've been able to account for Mr. Dulos' whereabouts with independent evidence for almost all of that time, including an early morning meeting at a his home with an attorney," Pattis said.
He also told the judge his client received a call from Greece, and that Troconis was with him in and out of the Farmington home.
Pattis released a statement later on Tuesday, saying "I am not sure what the delay was in posting the bond. We were retained over the weekend and were able to assemble a bond package in short order. Obviously, we’re happy to see him head home. We are also looking forward to the forthcoming trial. Mr. Dulos had no motive to kill Jennifer. A recent court order granted him 50/50 custody and called into question Jennifer’s parenting skills. We will soon address how he is best able to resume his relationship with his children."
Search at Hartford trash plant continues
Investigators continue to work around the clock, trying to find Jennifer Dulos, who was reported missing on May 24.
They have been focusing their efforts at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority on Maxim Road in Hartford for a week.
As of Tuesday, New Canaan police said they received 419 tips the case and 80 responses to their plea for video surveillance.
An arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos and Troconis, detailed how the couple allegedly dumped trash bags with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them in more than 30 dumpsters throughout Hartford.
Those bags were picked up and brought to the MIRA trash facility.
The case, which has received national attention, has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, and Hartford. It even reached New York.
When Jennifer first went missing in New Canaan, police searched the home she was renting, as well as Waveny Park.
On May 24, her car was found on Lapham Road, not far from the park.
Sources have told Channel 3 this case is being considered a homicide.
Fotis Dulos hires prominent lawyer
This past weekend, Fotis Dulos hired prominent attorney Norm Pattis to represent him.
On Monday, Pattis appeared on WPLR's Chaz and AJ radio show where he revealed sources told him Troconis told investigators she was never at the New Canaan home the day Jennifer went missing.
He also said Troconis revealed she could prove she was never at the Welles Lane home in New Canaan.
During the interview, Pattis said "The girlfriend was never at the New Canaan home that day the wife went missing and she can prove she was never there and law enforcement may be satisfied. That is a very significant fact in this case."
Pattis also points out neither Fotis nor Troconis have been charged with a murder.
"No one has charged Mr. Dulos with murder and that's because there's not enough probable cause to believe he committed the crime," Pattis told Chaz and AJ.
Pattis is known for representing suspects in high stakes criminal defense cases.
Marriage turned into divorce, custody battle
Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos have five children, all under the age of 13.
They are currently staying with their maternal grandmother, who filed for temporary custody of the children.
Fotis and Jennifer Dulos have been locked in a bitter divorce for the last two years.
Both of them have been seeking custody of the couple’s five children.
A judge had ordered Fotis Dulos to have no contact with the children following Jennifer's disappearance.
On Tuesday, a judge reminded Dulos of that order, right before he posted bond and was released from prison.
Police call on public for tips/surveillance
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
New Canaan police have also created a website dedicated to finding Jennifer Dulos. It can be found here.
They said they also created an email specifically for the case. It's FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.
