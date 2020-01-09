Fotis Dulos, former girlfriend under house arrest after release

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two of the three people arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother are under house arrest after being released on bond Thursday.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fotis Dulos' attorney said his client posted bond. He walked out of the courthouse shortly after that, with no comment.
“Relieved to be going home, as any one would be in this circumstance. Also the circumstances we now find ourselves in, but finally able to address this head on in a courtroom, which we are looking forward to," said Attorney Kevin Smith.
Dulos' former girlfriend Michelle Troconis also posted bond but went to Stamford Hospital upon her release, however it is unclear why.
Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis spent the last two nights behind bars following their arrests on Tuesday.
Their bonds were $6 million and $1.5 million, respectively. They were both fitted for new GPS monitoring devices before leaving the courthouse.
A source told Eyewitness News a family friend put up a portion of the money Fotis needed to be released.
Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping nearly 7 months after his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, vanished.
That's in addition to the tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges he already faces.
Troconis was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit murder. She too was previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
A third suspect, Kent Mawhinney, a friend and attorney for Fotis Dulos, was also charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit murder.
Now that Fotis Dulos and Troconis posted their bonds, there are a number of conditions by which they must abide, including house arrest.
“They can't leave the house, so if you want to go out and cut the lawn, you can't do that. You can ask the court for permission to be able to go out in your garage, because sometimes even going into the garage will trigger alarm to go off," said attorney and legal analyst Ryan McGuigan.
The two are allowed to leave the home for doctors appointments, to go to church, or to meet with their attorneys.
Fotis Dulos is also be barred from contact with his children and former mother-in-law, who has custody of his five children.
Anyone under house arrest, like Dulos and Troconis, better follow the conditions of their release or there could be serious consequences.
“They could be re-arrested, their bond could be increased, their bond could be denied, a lot things, something that you don’t want to happen," McGuigan said.
Dulos and Troconis are due back in court next month.
Troconis and Mawhinney are accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared in May 2019.
Investigators believe Fotis Dulos brutally attacked Jennifer Dulos after she dropped their children off at school in New Canaan.
Fotis Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis continues to maintain that his client is innocent. He said on Wednesday that he's ready to fight.
“We are relieved, we’re optimistic, we’re looking forward to getting the discovery and we very much want to try this case," Pattis said. "Mr. Dulos wants to clear his name.”
Mawhinney's lawyer said in court on Wednesday that it's unlikely his client will post his $2 million bond.
(11) comments
That is what I am confused about that house is supposed to be in foreclosure so why is he still living there, maybe like some evictions he gets 3 - 6 months to move out. I don't think a family friend gave him that much money to bail out I think he has been lying on his books and business and putting the money away with a person so that he had if needed. He had this all planned out for months and months he was waiting for day to kill her.
I was curious about the same issue, regarding his house up for foreclosure. Not sure how the process works or if it's similar to an eviction proceeding, if it were a rental
He's confident about the case? LOL Norm Pattis would have made an excellent used car salesman.
I'd like to know why he's allowed to return to the house in Farmington. His mother in law owns it and she's filed to have him evicted. Oh, keep that smile/smirk because once you're in jail they are going to have fun with you. Karma is such a bit$#.
I am sick looking at him walking out of court with a smile or smurk on his face. How dare he be so arrogate. He is so guilty and should not even be allowed to leave. I would like to know where he got all this money from if he was not paying his mortgage and not selling houses. I feel for Jennifer's family, friends and children. Bad day today. And Michelle should be sick she is as guilty as him and she better get used to prison cause she is going there too for some time after all is said and done. And the things coming out by bits and pieces cause of gag orders Jennifer must have died an awful death and she probably even begged him not to kill her cause of the children. He is a very sick man with a type A personality that only cares and thinks of himself no one else matters, not even Michelle. He uses everyone he comes in contact with. But the arrogance to leave court smiling.
Sick of seeing him, too! Also curious, as to why, Michelle went to the hospital?
I have to say funny how Fotis's hair looks now, I said from day one that he shaved his head and beard day of crime so the hairs that he worries about so much were not detected anywhere. Also the Kent attorney was evading police sign of guilt. And I don't understand why his friend attorney or Michelle don't give the cops what they need the body I am sure their years in prison would be less for some information. I am sure they both know as Fotis does where her body is. Norm is a jerk and a little too arrogant for his own good. he is lying to his client and on TV. There is very good evidence, and there is no way to explain how you are disposing of bloody clothes and articles with your DNA and the murdered victims DNA on it, plus he did dispose of a knife too which was part of the murder weapon and unfortunately the knife was sold by druggies. I bet the druggies would be heros and get a reward for that knife in turned in now. And pictures I am sorry are very good evidence and don't lie. The only liars in this case are Norm, Fotis, (meant for each other), Michelle and Kent. It almost sound like Fotis and his buddy Kent were going to do a double murder both wives at least one of them got away and is still alive. Fotis cares for his kids no way, never paid child support, and didn't care about Jennifer either once the money is out, he seems to go for woman that come from rich families to live off. I think Michelle better wake up now it is real and open that mouth of hers or does she also not care about her own daughter. You have three very selfish self centered people, and an attorney Pattis that makes himself look so bad every time he opens his mouth. People actually are laughing at all his comments cause he sounds as sick and mentally deranged as his client Fotis. I do feel sorry for Jennifer's family and real friends and those poor kids. Their loving mother is gone which is awful in itself but to know your father killed her awful. They are going to hate that man for all their lives.
They knew he did it from day ONE.
The state police detective on this case is probably One of the best in the state, if not in the entire country....you can rest assured that everything was painstakingly done by the book and every T crossed, ever i dotted...it took a while for a reason and reading all the reports and documents tell you how much work was dedicated to this case.
He’s a POS and so is his “girlfriend”
I’m not usually pro death penalty but I’ll make an exception in this case...
Lets give Pattis a lie detector test and see if he is really as optimistic as he says he is. LOL
Two thumbs up for your comment!
Definitely!
I hope that they find her soon so her family can properly lay her to rest. This whole thing is just horrible
