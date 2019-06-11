HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's been 18 days and counting since anyone heard from a New Canaan mother.
Tuesday, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are scheduled to face a judge for the second time.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis face charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Fotis Dulos still hasn't posted his original $500,000 that he's being held on, so he continues to sit behind bars. His attorney, however, said he plans to ask for a substantial bond reduction.
Troconis bonded out last week.
A new development on Monday was New Canaan police saying they created a website dedicated to finding Jennifer Dulos. It can be found here.
They said they also created an email specifically for the case. It's FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.
Investigators continue to work around the clock and focus their efforts at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority on Maxim Road in Hartford.
They said what they find there may help tell the story of what happened to Jennifer Dulos.
As of Monday, New Canaan police said they received 310 tips the case and 75 responses to their plea for video surveillance.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
An arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos and Troconis, detailed how the couple dumped trash bags with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them in more than 30 dumpsters throughout Hartford.
COURT APPEARANCE: Fotis Dulos faces judge
Those bags were picked up and brought to the MIRA trash facility.
The case, which has received national attention, has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, and Hartford. It even reached New York.
When Jennifer first went missing in New Canaan, police searched the home she was renting, as well as Waveny Park. On May 24, her car was found on Lapham Road, not far from the park.
This past weekend weekend, Channel 3 learned that Fotis Dulos hired prominent attorney Norm Pattis to represent him.
On Monday, Pattis appeared on WPLR's Chaz and AJ radio show where he revealed sources told him Troconis told investigators she was never at the New Canaan home the day Jennifer went missing.
He also said Troconis revealed she could prove she was never at the Welles Lane home.
During the interview, Pattis then stated, "law enforcement may be satisfied."
Pattis also points out neither Fotis nor Troconis have been charged with a murder.
"No one has charged Mr. Dulos with murder and that's because there's not enough probable cause to believe he committed the crime," Pattis told Chaz and AJ.
He released a statement on Monday saying, "I've had an opportunity to meet with my client and to begin investigating the suspicions about him. There are powerful reasons to doubt he was even at the scene of his estranged wife's home the day she disappeared. I am unaware of any evidence supporting the theory he was involved in foul play. I plan to ask for a substantial bond reduction tomorrow based on these factors."
Pattis is known for representing suspects in high stakes criminal defense cases.
Pattis currently represents right-wing radio host Alex Jones in a defamation case.
Families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims said they are suing Jones over claims that the shooting was staged.
In 2015, Pattis represented Kyle Navin's girlfriend Jennifer Valiente. Valiente is serving 8 years in prison while Navin is serving 55 years for the shooting deaths of Navin's parents.
Pattis also represented Tony Moreno, a father from Middletown who was convicted of throwing his 7-month-old son off the Arrigoni Bridge.
Sunday, Pattis released a statement regarding Fotis Dulos.
He said he looked forward to learning more about this "unusual case."
"I caution the world at large that things are rarely as they appear early on in a sensationalized investigation like this one," he said.
Pattis said people rushed to judgement and said conviction doesn't occur by innuendo, but by jury.
Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos have five children, all under the age of 13. They are currently staying with their maternal grandmother, who has filed for temporary custody of the children.
Court marshals were preparing for the appearances on Tuesday, setting up barricades outside the courthouse.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
