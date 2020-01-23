STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man the state accuses of killing his estranged wife is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.
Fotis Dulos is due in Stamford Superior Court nearly 8 months after the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos' attorney, said he'll be waiving his client's right to a probable cause hearing.
Pattis said he believes waiving the hearing will get them one step closer to a trial. He's hoping the trial will happen in September.
Jennifer Dulos vanished on May 24, 2019 after dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan.
Investigators said they believe Fotis Dulos attacked her inside her home, ultimately killing her.
He was charged with murder and released on bond.
Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. His friend and attorney Kent Mawhinney was charged with the same.
Pattis told Channel 3 that a judge already found probable cause by signing a warrant, so a probable cause hearing on Thursday only benefits the state.
The Hartford Courant reported on Wednesday that Fotis Dulos violated the conditions of his release by getting out of his car and removing items from a makeshift memorial that was on the edge of his property in Farmington.
"He got out of his car on the way home? Seriously?" Pattis said. "We need to get this trial on as quickly as possible to put an end to this nonsense."
Eyewitness News will be inside the courtroom when Fotis Dulos and his legal team stand before the judge.
