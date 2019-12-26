STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Estranged husband Fotis Dulos filed to dismiss the divorce case with his missing wife from New Canaan, Jennifer Dulos.
In a court document obtained by Eyewitness News, Fotis Dulos is seeking custody of their five children following a contentious divorce and custody battle.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, went missing on May 24 and was last seen dropping her children off at school.
Fotis Dulos, 51, was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and hindering prosecution, in connection to his wife's disappearance.
A divorce hearing will take place at Stamford Superior Court on Jan. 9.
To see the full court order, click here.
To understand the timeline of events surrounding the case, click here.
