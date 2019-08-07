HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- New filings have been made in a civil dispute between Fotis Dulos and his mother-in-law.
His attorneys are defending him against claims that he failed to repay loans to the estate of Hillard Farber, who is the father of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis’ estranged wife who has been missing since May.
Now, Gloria Farber wants to access financial records from Fotis’ construction company.
In exchange for that privilege, Fotis’ attorney wants her to set aside a $500,000 bond toward a possible judgement.
Fotis’ attorney William Murray claims the lawsuit has hurt Dulos’ construction company, FORE Group.
However, according to family attorney Michael Budlong, the request could also open up Dulos to questions he doesn’t want to answer.
“I would think that they would probably not want to be involved in civil litigation that gives rise to questions of what else might impact your business,” Budlong said.
Dulos may not answer questions because he’s facing charges for tampering with evidence connected to the disappearance of his estranged wife.
She was last seen May 24 bringing her kids to school in New Canaan.
Budlong, who doesn’t represent anyone in the case, says even silence could hurt Dulos.
Farber’s lawyers could take advantage if he uses his right not to incriminate himself.
Farber’s lawyer declined to comment, but made a similar argument in a filing Monday saying, “Consumers would not want to do business with Fotis Dulos or the Fore Group, not only because of concerns over the criminal charges, but concerns over whether or not Fore Group or Fotis Dulos would be in a position to even finish any construction project.”
Murray questioned Farber’s motivation, saying in a statement that she wants to hurt Dulos and the company as he divorces from Jennifer Dulos.
Farber claims Dulos built his company with family loans, but only paid back some of the money.
Documents say “a January filing claims her late husband Hillard Farber, loaned $9.8 million to Dulos.”
The same filing claims Dulos repaid $7.5 million to the family.
Farber also claims Dulos still owes the remaining $2.5 million.
Farber’s lawyers also claim Dulos has been misleading about his wealth and is moving money between his own account and the company. That’s why they want a forensic audit.
But Murray questions Farber’s motivation, saying “It is telling that the claims were not asserted until after Mr. Farber’s death and the commencement of the custody dispute between Mr. Dulos and his wife, Jennifer. It is clear that the intention of the civil litigation is to harass Mr. Dulos, alienate him from his children, and destroy his business.”
Farber’s lawyers also want to question Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, about the Fore Group’s finances.
Her lawyers object, saying she also has the right not to incriminate herself.
Troconis is also facing charges of tampering with evidence in the search for Jennifer Dulos.
Can we give this a rest until something Really material comes about instead of a blow-by-blow account. If this disappearance case involved Joe Schmo instead of a wealthy type like Dulos, there would hardly be any media attention. There are hundreds, if not more cases out there. The Scott Petersen case didn't get half the attention.
