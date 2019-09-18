STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A judge has ordered Fotis Dulos to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Monday.
According to Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis, Dulos’ GPD tracking device needs to be looked at.
Pattis released a statement saying, “Apparently a man presumed innocent needs the battery on his GPS monitor adjusted. We expect no drama and no controversy.”
Dulos’ next scheduled court appearance was for October 4 in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Jennifer, a mother of five, went missing over three months ago.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution.
