FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – More than one month after his estranged wife goes missing, Fotis Dulos is now reacting to it.
The mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May 24.
Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged in her disappearance, and both are out on bond.
Fotis claims he has been treated fairly by the criminal justice system. He was arrested and charged after police said him and Troconis were seen on camera throwing away garbage in Hartford the day after Jennifer went missing.
The search to find Jennifer has been ongoing. Police have looked in areas near her New Canaan home after her SUV was found in a nearby park.
Investigators have also searched for clues in a Hartford trash facility, in an Avon pond where the family would waterski, and near her estranged husband’s home in Farmington.
Fotis and Troconis were seen throwing garbage bags away on a 4-mile stretch of Albany Avenue in Hartford. The bags contained items with Jennifer’s blood.
Week’s after being released on bond, Fotis released a statement saying, "My children are the center of my world. I worry about them and Jennifer, and I would tell them that I know it is hard now but everything IS going to be alright eventually. I understand the public’s perception of me as a monster given the little they know about the case, but I trust the system and the process and ask the public to do the same. I believe I have been and will continue to be treated fairly by the criminal justice system. Please keep my children and Jennifer in your thoughts."
He is fighting for custody of his children as they are currently in the care of his mother-in-law.
The investigation into Jennifer’s disappearance is still ongoing.
The New Canaan Police Chief told CNN the search is not over.
“I foresee additional charges in the future. That’s what I can commit to. I can commit two things, that we’re not going to arrest until we find Jennifer and that anyone involved into her disappearance will be brought to justice,” said Chief Leon Krolikowski.
