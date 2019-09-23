STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday will mark four months since mother-of-five Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing from New Canaan.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend have been charged in connection to her disappearance.
Dulos will be back in court Monday over concerns he is not complying with the terms of his bond.
Dulos and his girlfriend were first arrested in June. They were fitted with GPS monitoring devices. There is concern he is not properly charging his ankle bracelet.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Fotis Dulos was given an overview of his newly fitted GPS monitoring device in June. He was ordered to wear the ankle bracelet after bonding out the first time, shortly after being arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Norm Pattis, Dulos’ attorney, says a judge is concerned over probation reports that Dulos has not been properly charging the batteries in his ankle bracelet. Probation officials say the charge in the batteries have fallen below 25-percent several times.
The judge has the option of revoking bond, if he finds Dulos has not been complying with the terms of his release.
Dulos is expected in Stamford court Monday afternoon.
