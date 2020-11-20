BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Bristol woman is facing charges after police believe multiple kittens have died in care and that she was caring for them illegally.
Four pages of an arrest warrant show the founder of Tenderheart Rescue, 30-year-old Abigale Jones, accused of practicing veterinary care without a license. Police also believe kittens died in her care.
Animal law advocates, Desmond’s Army has been following this arrest.
“There are reports of numerous cats and kittens that haven’t gotten the proper vetting or died in her care,” said Jaye Markwell, Desmond’s Army.
According to the arrest warrant, Jones denied having any sick cats, but then told police she had a kitten die of distemper, which is highly contagious.
She admitted to police she “administers medications and fluids to her animals although it’s not always under a veterinarian’s direction."
Channel 3 reached out to Jones on Facebook Messenger. She says, “I am the biggest animal lover and advocate. I have been falsely accused of outlandish accusations and that will be proven in court.”
In the warrant, a woman told police she adopted a kitten for $50 from Jones and it died a day later.
A vet clinic in Wolcott also told police, “they have seen two of Tenderheart Rescue kittens and mentioned that they know of a few kittens that have passed away in her care.”
The arrest warrant also mentions Jones posted a picture on her personal Facebook page, saying, “I’m so proud of myself learning how to give fluids properly!”
“Numerous complaints from people to both the local ACO, police and the state. They were concerned with the welfare of the animals and the videos that Abigail was posting,” Markwell said.
The animal advocates hope the courts take action.
“Like with any case, that justice will prevail,” Markwell said.
Jones will be back in court in February.
