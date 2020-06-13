ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An Enfield Police officer is expected to be okay after police say he was injured while responding to a call Friday afternoon.
According to Enfield Police Chief Aleric Fox, officers were asked to conduct a well being check of a suicidal person around 3:15 p.m. in an unspecified area of town.
As they were checking on the status of the individual, an, what was described as, agitated crowd began to form.
The crowd became restless and eventually one party threw a bottle at one of the responding officers, striking them in the back.
Multiple officers needed to be called in to help get the crowd under control.
Four parties were arrested as a result, with one of the individuals admitting to police that they were the one that threw the bottle at the officer.
A list of charges is expected to be released in the near future.
Chief Fox adds that the injured officer has been evaluated and treated by medical personnel.
