WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Four men were arrested after a confrontation that led to a Waterbury police officer being dragged by a suspect’s car on Saturday morning.
Waterbury Police arrested 38-year-old Adam DeJesus on charges of Assault on a Police Officers, Interfering with a Police Officer, Criminal Escape from Criminal, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension, and Evading Responsibility.
Three other men, Carlos Santiago, 29, Jose Santiago, 24, and Angel Medina, 28 were arrested on charges of Interfering with a Police Officer.
Two officers were called to Richard Terrace at about 5:40 a.m. on Saturday morning for reports of an unresponsive driver parked in a Chevy Cobalt, said Waterbury Police Department Lieutenant David Silverio.
Lt. Silverio said the man, later identified as DeJesus, put the car in reverse while officers were checking on his condition in the car. One officer was struck by the door as DeJesus reversed, thrown to the ground and dragged about 100 feet to the corner of Pritchard Rd. where he was thrown from the car and knocked conscious.
Lt. Silverio said he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit for non-life-threatening injuries to his head. The officer was released on Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Silverio said officers located DeJesus who fled and was hiding in a house on Griggs Street. When officers knocked on the residence, Lt. Silverio said, the occupants Santiago, Santiago, and Medina were subsequently arrested.
In an attempt to escape, DeJesus tried to overpower the officers, but was unsuccessful, and was arrested, said Lt. Silverio.
DeJesus is held being on a $5,000 bond until his arraignment in Waterbury Superior Court. Both Carlos and Jose Santiago were released on a $5,000 bond, while Medina was held in custody.
