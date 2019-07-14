NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- New London Police arrested four people for fighting at Ocean Beach Park on Sunday.
Police arrested 28-year-old New Haven resident, Lauren Hidalgo for breach of peace and interfering with police, 28-year-old Ansonia resident, Mandel Bidone for breach of peace, 36-year-old New Haven resident, Erik Torres for breach of peace, reckless endangerment, and carrying a dangerous weapon, and 20-year-old New Haven resident, Marco Pujoles for breach of peace.
Police said officers were called to the park for a fight at about 7 p.m.
Officers used OC spray for control over the suspects involved, police said.
