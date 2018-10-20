Hartford Police arrested four men and seized two guns on Saturday night.
Police arrested 22-year-old Nelson Caqvias, 25-year-old Luis Morales-Reyes, 35-year-old David Fernandez, and 21-year-old Roberto Delgado for counts of carrying a weapon without a permit, possession of a high capacity handgun, and magazines.
Police said they responded to Broad Street for reports that four men had guns inside a car.
Police said they seized two Glock 9mm pistols, one of which was stolen out of Bristol and had been converted into a fully automatic pistol. Police said the pistol contained a 50 round capacity ammo drum containing 27 live 9mm rounds.
Each man is a convicted felon, according to police.
