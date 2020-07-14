HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont says he’s hoping to issue a call for a special session by Friday.
He says the legislature is considering moving forward with four bills.
Lamont says they should be meeting early next week to vote on those four bills.
The first one focuses on absentee ballots as related to COVID-19. Lamont says they don’t want to see a long line of people waiting to vote in November.
Another bill that will be discussed is a telehealth bill, which would allow more healthcare visits to be done electronically.
They will also discuss a bill to cap the cost on insulin.
The fourth bill will focus on police accountability.
“It follows to some degree what we did with the state police in terms of our priorities in accountability, and in terms of community policing, and in terms of military gear, and in terms of training for our police. We’re going to have more on that very soon,” Lamont said.
Some other things being discusses will be upgrades for schools, dams, and IT.
Right now, legislators are determining whether they will be coming in person for the session.
