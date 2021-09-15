MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – One person has died and several others were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in Manchester.
It happened around 2:20 in the afternoon near the corner of West Center and McKee Streets.
Investigators said a car was traveling east along West Center Street when it suddenly crossed into the opposite side of the roadway, colliding head-on with an oncoming car.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with life threatening injuries.
The operator of the car that veered into the opposite lane, identified as Vere Veria, 40, of Hartford, later succumbed to his injuries.
Two cars that were driving behind the second vehicle also crashed.
The driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision, but were later released.
Police say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
On Wednesday, investigators said the other driver involved in the head-on crash remains in the hospital.
Part of West Center Street was closed while police investigated, but reopened a short time later.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Manchester Police Officer Jonathan Sargolini at 860-643-3342.
Stay with Channel 3 as updates become available.
