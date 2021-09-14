MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Drivers are being urged to avoid an intersection on West Center Street in Manchester following a serious crash.
It happened on Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Center Street and McKee Street.
Four cars were involved in the crash, police said, and four people were taken to area hospitals, two with serious injuries.
An investigation is underway.
Stay with Channel 3 as updates become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.