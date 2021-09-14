Drivers are being urged to avoid an intersection on West Center Street in Manchester following a serious crash.

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Drivers are being urged to avoid an intersection on West Center Street in Manchester following a serious crash.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Center Street and McKee Street.

Four cars were involved in the crash, police said, and four people were taken to area hospitals, two with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway.

