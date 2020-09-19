STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A scary situation for several boaters Friday evening.
According to Milford Fire officials, crews were called to the Housatonic River near Caswell Cove around 7 p.m. to assist the Stratford Fire Department after a boat had run aground.
Units, along with members from the Shelton and Sikorsky Fire Departments, ventured into the water and rescued three adults and four children from the vessel.
All seven parties were taken to Bridgeport Hospital with unspecified injuries.
Authorities continue to investigate this boating incident.
