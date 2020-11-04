(WFSB) - As far congressional races, it’s status quo in districts one through four, but that doesn’t mean it was a cake walk for the incumbents.
It’s good to be a Connecticut Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The election winners are certainly familiar faces who faced some pretty stiff challenges.
The stiffest challenge of all my have been Rosa DeLauro’s opponent in the third district.
Milford’s Margaret Streicker spent more than a million dollars of her own to run a heated campaign, hurling accusations at DeLauro, who, in turn, threw some allegations and punches of her own.
"In this district, they said no to a candidate that ran a scarless and racist campaign. We need to make government work for the middle class and not just the richest in this country, and tonight, the people of Connecticut said yes to that future," stated DeLauro.
Jim Himes of Greenwich earned another opportunity in southwestern Connecticut as he won reelection in the fourth district, a seat he has held since 2008.
John Larson’s win in District One was very personal, as he defeated Republican Mary Fay.
Fay was a member of the Pomperaug High School basketball team that Larson coached.
In District Two, Joe Courtney is projected to defeat Republican challenger Justin Anderson and earn his eighth straight spot in the U.S. House of Representatives, although Courtney wouldn’t commit to victory until all the votes have been counted.
“So far, we’re looking very strong on the postal votes, again, as people predicted. This thing could take a while," says Courtney.
There are still votes that need to be tallied later today.
Secretary of State Denise Merrill did say yesterday the state will surpass the record 77 percent voter turnout for the 2016 presidential election.
