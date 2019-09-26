(WFSB) – Four local schools have been recognized for earning national distinction.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Education recognized the public schools as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
It’s an annual award given to select schools across the country for demonstrating overall high achievement or success in closing achievement gaps.
The four schools that were awarded are:
North Mianus Elementary School – Greenwich
The school features personalized learning as a cornerstone. The administration identified personalized learning, which allows teachers to meet the learning needs of all students.
Guilford High School – Guilford
It has been identified as an Exemplary High Performing school based on its accountability index. Included in that index is the percentage of students “on-track” to graduation at the end of ninth grade, the four-year graduation rate for all students, and the percentage of students entering two and four-year post-secondary institutions in the year following graduation.
John Barry Elementary School – Meriden
The school has continued to reduce chronic absenteeism rates and suspensions while improving relationships with families.
Tracey Magnet School – Norwalk
The school has set of core values that places a priority on “ethical and performance” values. They refer to these with a memorable acronym—PRINT, which represents problem solving, respect, integrity, neighborly, and take responsibility, according to the governor's office.
“The success we are seeing at these schools must be credited to the exemplary teachers who are preparing our students for achievements throughout their careers,” Governor Lamont said. “The ability to attract businesses and encourage them to expand and grow in our state is directly connected to the strength of our workforce and the quality training they receive, which is why it is critical that we provide the youngest in our communities with the tools needed to compete in today’s 21st century economy.”
The Connecticut State Department of Education uses data from the Next Generation Accountability System to nominate schools for the award.
For more information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, click here.
