(WFSB) – Among the 325 National Blue Ribbon Schools announced for 2021, four of them are in Connecticut.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized the schools on Tuesday, which is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
In Connecticut, the four schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were the Thames River Magnet School in Groton, Andrew Avenue Elementary School in Naugatuck, Northwestern Regional High School in Winsted, and Frisbie Elementary School in Wolcott.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said in a press release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 39th year and has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
