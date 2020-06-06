NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Four people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at their residence early Saturday morning.
New Haven Fire officials say that crews responded 580 Winchester Avenue to find a fire that originated in a ceiling fan of a second floor apartment.
Firefighters had to cut the ceiling and walls open in order to knock the fire down.
No injuries were reported.
Four adults were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Haven Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.